HSBC Lowers Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Commerzbank cut shares of Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Bayer stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. On average, analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

