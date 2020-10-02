HSBC Lowers Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANNSF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Aena SME in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Aena SME alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. Aena SME has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $194.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.88.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.