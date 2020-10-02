HSBC Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €39.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.63 ($53.69).

FRA stock opened at €33.42 ($39.32) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.31. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

