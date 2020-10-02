HSBC Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €39.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.63 ($53.69).

FRA stock opened at €33.42 ($39.32) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.31. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

