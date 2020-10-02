HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €1.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

ETR:LHA opened at €7.30 ($8.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

