HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €1.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

ETR:LHA opened at €7.30 ($8.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

