Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Lifted to Overweight at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

HWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

HWM opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

