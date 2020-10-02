Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $541.04

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $541.04 and traded as high as $583.60. Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at $576.40, with a volume of 1,559,086 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 607.86 ($7.94).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 558.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 541.33.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 3444.0000104 earnings per share for the current year.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.