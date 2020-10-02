Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.91.

Shares of HST opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,938,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $3,018,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,744,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

