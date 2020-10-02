Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,789,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 1,861,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 349.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 949,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,709.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 590,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 563,630 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.