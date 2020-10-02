HOQU (HQX) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). HOQU has a total market capitalization of $190,148.01 and $13,700.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00256800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01529930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00172736 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

