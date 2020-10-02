HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HMST. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $595.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $350,515.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

