HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41. HL Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

