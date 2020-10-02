HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPRO. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HL Acquisitions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. HL Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

