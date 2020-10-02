Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.50 ($98.24).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €89.84 ($105.69) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.54.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

