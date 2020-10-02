Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $377.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

