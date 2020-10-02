Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Insider Sells A$197,400.00 in Stock

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) insider Anthony (Tony) Ganter sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71), for a total value of A$197,400.00 ($141,000.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Healthia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. The company operates 72 podiatry clinics under the My FootDr brand; 23 physiotherapy clinics under the Allsports Physiotherapy brand; and 7 hand therapy clinics under the Extend Rehabilitation brand, as well as manufactures and sells 3D printed orthotic devices for podiatry clinics.

