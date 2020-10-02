Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCAT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $62,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,218.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,420 shares of company stock worth $25,427,757 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

