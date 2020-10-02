Head to Head Survey: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) vs. Farmhouse (NYSE:FMHS)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Financial Services and Farmhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 0 8 0 3.00 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $56.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 37.77% 42.33% 6.96% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Farmhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $1.48 billion 2.79 $392.96 million $4.89 11.66 Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Farmhouse on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. This segment originates first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Loan Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated mortgage loans, and execution and management of early buyout loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent mortgagors; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. This segment also services conventional and government-insured or guaranteed loans; and distressed mortgage loans that have been acquired as investments by its advised entities. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing the acquired assets. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

