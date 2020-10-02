Head to Head Review: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

71.8% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of American National BankShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of American National BankShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Meta Financial Group and American National BankShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 American National BankShares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.17%. American National BankShares has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.54%. Given American National BankShares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than Meta Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and American National BankShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 20.68% 11.27% 1.39% American National BankShares 26.67% 9.51% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Financial Group and American National BankShares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 1.23 $97.00 million $2.66 7.30 American National BankShares $108.03 million 2.10 $20.91 million $3.10 6.67

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. American National BankShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National BankShares has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National BankShares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American National BankShares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats American National BankShares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.