Head to Head Analysis: COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Southern (OTCMKTS:SO)

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Southern (NYSE:SO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Southern pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern 3 7 5 0 2.13

Southern has a consensus price target of $62.04, suggesting a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern is more favorable than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Southern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA PARAN/S $3.95 billion 0.74 $504.25 million N/A N/A Southern $21.42 billion 2.69 $4.75 billion $3.11 17.56

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA PARAN/S 17.67% 16.72% 7.78% Southern 15.83% 10.47% 2.81%

Summary

Southern beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 26 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 40 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, and 1 biomass facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,200 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 158 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 9 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of distributed generation infrastructure, energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

