HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXMD. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.24.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $449.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.10.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 62,515 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

