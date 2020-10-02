HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Director Sells $343,851.90 in Stock

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Director Sant R. William Van sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $343,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FUL stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79.
HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $691.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
FUL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on HB Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
About HB Fuller
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.
