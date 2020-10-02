Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce earnings per share of ($3.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.90) and the lowest is ($3.84). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 298.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($9.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.91) to ($8.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 333,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 1,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,602. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $601.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

