Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC remained flat at $$8.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,128. The firm has a market cap of $248.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 49.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2,252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 296,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

