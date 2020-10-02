Handshake (HNS) 1-Day Volume Hits $770,549.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $47.63 million and $770,549.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,480.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.06 or 0.03235210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.48 or 0.02065613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00424275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00919193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00572392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00048827 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 311,702,059 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

