H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 155 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 155 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 138 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a SEK 133 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 153.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is SEK 144.90 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 159.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52 week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52 week high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

