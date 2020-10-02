Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.03). Gulfport Energy reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,797. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,673 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,703,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 42.1% during the second quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 791,515 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 375,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

