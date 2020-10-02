Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,493,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $141,088.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,419.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,451 shares of company stock worth $7,382,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.03. 11,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,278. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

