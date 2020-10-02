Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BOCOM International upgraded shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

OTCMKTS:GWLLF opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited manufactures and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; Great Wall, Havel, and WEY brand names, as well as special vehicles, etc.

