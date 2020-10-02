GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. 42,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 38,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

