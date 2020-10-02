Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Major Shareholder Sells $53,295.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) major shareholder Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $53,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $33,330.22.

Shares of GNLN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $211.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.08. Greenlane Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 57.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greenlane by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 28.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

