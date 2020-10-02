Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $607.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.84. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $35,723.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,227.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

