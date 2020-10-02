Grainger (LON:GRI) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

GRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 283.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £300.56 ($392.73).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

