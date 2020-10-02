Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,435.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 711,151 shares of company stock worth $9,053,243. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 328,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 87,839 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

