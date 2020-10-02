Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys $193,650.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $193,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, September 30th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00.

On Monday, September 28th, David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, David Golub purchased 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00.

On Monday, September 21st, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 18th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Golub purchased 31,558 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $406,151.46.

On Thursday, September 3rd, David Golub purchased 7,206 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $94,758.90.

On Monday, August 31st, David Golub purchased 4,531 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $59,129.55.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Golub purchased 82,204 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $1,043,990.80.

On Tuesday, August 18th, David Golub purchased 54,703 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $687,616.71.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.