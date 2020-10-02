Goldplay Exploration (CVE:GPLY) Trading Up 15%

Goldplay Exploration Ltd (CVE:GPLY) shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 325,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 132,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $15.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Goldplay Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GPLY)

Goldplay Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States and Mexico. The company owns approximately 250 square kilometer exploration portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It primarily holds interests in the El Habal Property.

