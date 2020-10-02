Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 308.25 ($4.03).

IAG stock opened at GBX 93.82 ($1.23) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24.

In other International Consolidated Airlns Grp news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.27).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

