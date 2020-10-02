Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNLVF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

UNLVF opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $64.83.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

