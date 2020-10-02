Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

