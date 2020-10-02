Goldman Sachs Group Raises Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $29.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KTB. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.