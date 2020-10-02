Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Prologis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

