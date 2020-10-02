Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €86.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.18 ($114.33).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €97.34 ($114.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 12 month high of €109.20 ($128.47).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

