Golden Hope Mines (CVE:GNH) Shares Up 14.8%

Golden Hope Mines Ltd (CVE:GNH)’s share price shot up 14.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 118,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 57,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and a P/E ratio of -11.07.

About Golden Hope Mines (CVE:GNH)

Golden Hope Mines Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and base metal projects in Canada. Its flagship project is the Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit located in Southeastern Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Hope Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Hope Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.