Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gold Reserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of GDRZF opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.01 million, a P/E ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Gold Reserve has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

