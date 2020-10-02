Gold Reach Resources (CVE:GRV) Trading ∞ Higher

Gold Reach Resources Ltd (CVE:GRV) traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 98,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 41,166 shares.

Gold Reach Resources Company Profile (CVE:GRV)

Gold Reach Resources Ltd. is engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties hosting copper, gold, silver and molybdenum prospects, which are located in central British Columbia. The Company is evaluating the acquisition of additional mineral interests in Canada.

