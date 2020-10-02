Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to announce $197.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $196.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $760.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.35 million to $766.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $899.93 million, with estimates ranging from $881.30 million to $939.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $880,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMED opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

