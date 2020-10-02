Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GSAT opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.