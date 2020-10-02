Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $588.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

