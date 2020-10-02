GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.