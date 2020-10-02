Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

GNTX stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.