GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. On average, analysts forecast that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 58.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 670,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 247,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

